WATCH: New affordable housing for seniors opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new affordable housing project for seniors in the Roanoke Valley is officially open.

Trinity Commons, located in the historic Trinity United Methodist Church in Old Southwest, has been transformed into 15 affordable senior apartments.

The project is part of Restoration Housing’s mission to expand affordable rental units in Roanoke.

A representative with Restoration Housing says the development helps address the growing need for affordable housing among seniors in the area.

The apartments are for seniors only and will cost $900 a month, including all utilities.