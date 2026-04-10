Gov. Spanberger vetoes bill to legalize skill games Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed legislation that would have legalized skill gaming, according to the Governor’s Office.

Amid the expansion of gaming over the last decade, Gov. Spanberger reiterated that Virginia continues to lack a centralized, independent entity to regulate all legal gaming. Gov. Spanberger also pointed to data collected by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority during the window of time when skill games were allowed to operate legally in Virginia between 2020 and 2021. The data illustrates a concentration of skill gaming machines in communities where residents live below the poverty line.

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“The absence of a centralized regulatory authority for gaming creates gaps in oversight that threaten the Commonwealth of Virginia’s ability to provide consistent enforcement, prevent illicit activity, and protect all consumers,”said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Right now, legalizing skill gaming and introducing more of these machines into our communities would strain an already fragmented system. Legalizing these machines at this moment would also reward operators who knowingly disregarded state law for years and set a troubling precedent for how business is conducted in Virginia.”

“Moving forward, I will continue to engage in discussions with the General Assembly about how to make sure any expansion of legal gaming in Virginia prioritizes the well-being of all our communities.”

According to officials, Gov. Spanberger has been consistent in her support for centralized gaming enforcement.

Gov. Spanberger issued a statement that reads in full: