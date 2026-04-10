WATCH: Community budget meeting held in Roanoke Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is working to finalize its budget for the upcoming year.

Thursday night, a community meeting was held at the Williamson Library.

This year’s proposed budget totals $421.5 million and includes the possibility of a hiring freeze for unfilled positions.

The plan is not final, and the budget may change as public input is received. A second community meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the South Roanoke United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The budget is expected to be adopted May 11.