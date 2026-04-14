Law enforcement searching for suspect following Food Lion larceny in Campbell County

Photo of the two found at the scene of the larceny on April 4.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following a larceny at a Food Lion that occurred in April, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said the larceny occurred on April 4 at the Food Lion located on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. Deputies described the suspect as a white woman with light brown hair who was with a white man with a beard and dark hair worn in a ponytail.

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Both people were seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the two involved, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900, or submit a tip online here.