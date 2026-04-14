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Law enforcement searching for suspect following Food Lion larceny in Campbell County

Photo of the two found at the scene of the larceny on April 4. (Copyright 2026 by Campbell County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following a larceny at a Food Lion that occurred in April, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said the larceny occurred on April 4 at the Food Lion located on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. Deputies described the suspect as a white woman with light brown hair who was with a white man with a beard and dark hair worn in a ponytail.

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Both people were seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the two involved, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900, or submit a tip online here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.