STREAM NOW: ‘In Focus: Southside’ special brings community stories to the forefront

Tune in for our special “In Focus: Southside,” where 10 News anchor John Carlin and community journalist Ethan Ellis visit YOUR neighborhood to take you inside the stories shaping Southside and the people living them.

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., tune in for our special “In Focus: Southside,” where 10 News anchor John Carlin and community journalist Ethan Ellis visit YOUR neighborhood to take you inside the stories shaping Southside and the people living them.

At 10 News, community journalism means meeting you where you are, listening, learning, and, most importantly, bringing into focus what matters most to you today.

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We are always working for you to share the stories that matter, highlight issues that affect your everyday life, and be a voice for the voiceless. After all, your stories matter, so let’s put them in focus together.

You can watch the special wherever you stream WSLS on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.