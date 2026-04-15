Buy a Happy Meal, Help a Family: McDonald’s Launches “Happy Meals for the House” in Southwest Virginia

This week, turn a McDonald’s Happy Meal into hope for families right here in Southwest Virginia.

Now through April 17, local McDonald’s restaurants are teaming up with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia for “Happy Meals for the House.” The goal? To help provide a “home away from home” for families with children receiving medical care.

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For every Happy Meal you buy, a portion goes directly toward keeping families together when they need it most. All you have to do is order a Happy Meal at a participating McDonald’s, and a donation will be made to your local Ronald McDonald House.