Buena Vista begins hunt for next city manager

The search for Buena Vista’s next city manager is officially underway.

The search for Buena Vista’s next city manager is officially underway.

The city manager acts as the chief administrative officer, responsible for carrying out the vision and policies set by the city council. The role also involves overseeing the city’s daily programs and operations.

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City officials say they’re looking for an experienced professional with strong leadership, management and community engagement skills.

The search comes after Jason Tyree resigned in January 2026, following about five years in the position.

Those interested in the role can click here.