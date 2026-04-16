Extreme heat adds new challenge to Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of runners heading to Roanoke for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon this weekend are being warned that the race’s steep climbs may not be the only challenge they face, as high temperatures are expected to push conditions into dangerous territory.

Organizers say the heat could make an already grueling course, described as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon”, even more difficult, increasing the risk of heat-related illness for participants.

In guidance shared ahead of race day, officials stressed that runners should begin preparing early and take the conditions seriously, noting that elevated temperatures combined with the course’s elevation can significantly strain the body.

Ally Bowersock, co-owner of RunAbout Sports in Roanoke, said hydration is critical in the days leading up to the race.

“Hydration starts now and for every hour that you’re awake for the first 10 hours of waking you need to be drinking about 8 to 10 ounces,” Bowersock said.

She added that heat and humidity can make it harder for runners to cool themselves, especially while tackling the marathon’s demanding terrain.

“You’re going to be working hard and it’s going to hot, but you’re also in a humid environment, so it’s harder for your body to cool,” Bowersock said.

Race organizers warned that the heat could pose serious health risks, even for experienced runners, and urged participants to watch for warning signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness and nausea. More severe symptoms, such as confusion or loss of consciousness, could signal heat stroke and require immediate medical attention.

To improve safety, the course will include 23 aid stations stocked with water, electrolytes and medical personnel. Additional cooling measures are expected to increase after 11 a.m., including cold towels and air-conditioned cooling areas at select locations.

Officials also advised runners to adjust their race strategy, focusing on effort rather than pace given the conditions.

“It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be humid so just have fun, smile, just embrace the moment and to appreciate all that your body is able to do with tackling these mountains,” Bowersock said.

Organizers emphasized that runners should not hesitate to stop if conditions become too difficult. Those who begin the race but do not finish due to heat concerns will be offered discounted entry to next year’s event.

“This is to help prevent runners from pushing through heat stress and creating a medical emergency,” organizers said.