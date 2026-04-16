Hundreds to lace up sneakers to fight heart disease, stroke at Lynchburg Heart Walk

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday morning, hundreds in the Hill City will lace up their sneakers for a cause at the Lynchburg Heart Walk.

The event takes place at Percival’s Island, with registration opening at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. Funds raised will help fight the No. 1 and No. 4 killers of Americans: heart disease and stroke.

Recommended Videos

“We are so excited to see the people of Lynchburg once again join together in this fight, as so many of us have been impacted by heart disease and stroke,” said Elizabeth Vail, senior development director, Southwest, West Central and SOVA, American Heart Association. “We can’t wait to see all of the smiling faces of our community teams, volunteers, sponsors and, of course, our survivors.”

The morning will feature local survivor recognition, team photos with the Heart Man mascot, music, a drum line performance and more.

Stroke survivors will be wearing their special white caps, and heart disease survivors will be wearing red caps.

“If you want to know why you help, just look at our Red Cap and White Cap survivors,” she said. “They are all the motivation you need.