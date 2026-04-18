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Local News

Hidden signs, real risks: Interactive event helps Roanoke parents spot teen warning signs

‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ is from 11-2 Saturday at Valley View Mall

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Community Journalist

ROANOKE, VA – What looks like a typical teen’s bedroom could be hiding serious warning signs - and a unique event in Roanoke is helping parents learn what to look for.

Hidden in Plain Sight’ is a free, interactive experience hosted by Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, in partnership with the Roanoke City Police Department, the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, and Savvy Events.

The exhibit is designed to look like a teenager’s bedroom - but hidden throughout are items and clues that could point to risky or dangerous behavior. From everyday objects to subtle indicators, the goal is to show parents just how easy it can be to miss the signs.

Organizers say the event is focused on education, not fear, giving parents and caregivers the tools they need to start conversations and take action if something seems off.

The experience is open to adults 18 and older and is specifically geared toward parents, guardians, and anyone who works with teens.

Leah Bartholomew with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare joined us in the studio Saturday ahead of the event.

‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ runs Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley View Mall, inside the former Eddie Bauer space on the first floor.

Organizers encourage anyone who cares for or works with teens to stop by, saying what you learn could make all the difference.

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