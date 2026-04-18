Man rescued after parachuting into Lane Stadium video board during Virginia Tech 2026 Spring Football Game

Photo of the parachuter on Lane Stadium's video board.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man was rescued after a pregame ceremony went awry at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Before the kickoff for Virginia Tech’s 2026 Spring Football Game, a parachuting team of three came down from the skies, with one person carrying an American flag. The parachuter with the flag was blown off course by the wind, crashing into the upper right corner of Lane Stadium’s video board.

After an initial rescue attempt, other rescue squads were brought in to assist.

Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarsk said the parachuter was rescued within 15 minutes and sustained no injuries.

You can see the footage of the rescue below: