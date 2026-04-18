Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider
Trending
Showers & Storms Resume Saturday Night
Gov. Spanberger announces $15.3 million in GO Virginia funding to grow Virginia’s economy
Spanberger orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of former Delegate Marian A. Van Landingham
King Charles and Queen Camilla to make stop in Virginia during visit to United States at the end of April
The Current

Local News

One dead following motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

No description found

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Lynchburg on Friday night, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to the 4500 block of Fort Avenue around 11:43 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigators found the motorcycle was likely traveling at high speeds before it struck two other vehicles.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the roadway was closed for several hours following the crash.

Law enforcement said there are no charges at this time, and other drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.