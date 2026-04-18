One dead following motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Lynchburg on Friday night, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to the 4500 block of Fort Avenue around 11:43 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigators found the motorcycle was likely traveling at high speeds before it struck two other vehicles.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the roadway was closed for several hours following the crash.

Law enforcement said there are no charges at this time, and other drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.