Runners cross finish line at Blue Ridge Marathon, one of America’s toughest road races

ROANOKE, Va. – After hours on the course, runners crossed the finish line at the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, celebrating a race that pushed them to their limits.

Often called “America’s Toughest Road Marathon,” the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon challenges competitors with thousands of feet of elevation gain. Runners of all levels — from first-timers to seasoned marathoners — took part in events ranging from the double full marathon to shorter distances, including a half marathon and 10K.

For first-time marathon runner Ezekiel Arnole, crossing the finish line was a moment he won’t soon forget.

“It’s a lil emotional, just cause it was the first one but it was so much fun and I would do it over again,” Arnole said.

The course didn’t make it easy, though.

“It was so hard, it was nothing but uphill that I feel like just spawned in,” Arnole said.

For locals Lily Kreps and Zach Cohen, who ran the 10K and half marathon, respectively, the race offered a unique way to experience the city they call home.

“We live in Roanoke so we run on the greenway all year, so it’s a really cool race to get to run through the city, run up and down Mill Mountain,” they said.

Second-year half marathon runners Craig Sowers and Brie Beddingfild say the challenge is well worth the reward.

“The feeling and just knowing that you did it, I gotta do it again, and the views at the top of the peak are really worth it too,” they said.

For many runners, the Blue Ridge Marathon is not something they tackle alone. It is a shared experience with family, friends and the community around them.

Josue, who said he came from Honduras and is part of a local Spanish-speaking community, was making it a milestone moment.

“I come from Honduras, we have a community of Spanish-speaking people here and this is my third marathon,” he said.

For others, the support system is closer to home. One runner, Emilia, said she signed up for the 10K largely to cheer on her partner.

“I’m just doing the 10K and he’s doing the full marathon. Well, he’s the runner, and I’m really just here to support him so if I can do anything I can do a 10K,” she said.

Sowers and Beddingfild both had loved ones waiting at the finish line.

“My sister will be at the end cheering me on,” said Beddingfild.

“My kids will be here at the end and then we have friends like we were with that didn’t want to be on-camera that I talked them into doing this crazy race,” they said.

Cohen’s family summed up the crowd’s energy simply: “We’re gonna cheer them on.”

After the final steps across the finish line, the celebration continued at Elmwood Park, with live music, food and a chance for runners to recover and reflect on what they accomplished.

Emilia said she and her group had plans to stick around after the race.

“We’re definitely gonna hit up the Elmwood party going on so we’ll be there,” she said.

Kreps and Cohen were looking forward to the post-race festivities as well.

“There’s a free beer ticket ... and we’ll hang out in Elmwood Park, we did that last year and it was a lot of fun,” they said.

Organizers say events like the Blue Ridge Marathon not only bring the community together, but also draw visitors from across the country to Roanoke.