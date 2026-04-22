Nick Jonas to perform at Caesar’s Virginia in Danville in June

Nick Jonas poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

DANVILLE, Va. – Officials announced Wednesday that Nick Jonas would be coming to Caesar’s Virginia in Danville on June 11 as part of a special run of performances titled “A Night with Nick.”

The limited series of shows will showcase songs from Sunday Best alongside his fan favorite tracks from his discography.

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Artist presale for “A Night with Nick” is set to begin on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. General ticket sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

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