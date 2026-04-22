Nick Jonas to perform at Caesar’s Virginia in Danville in June

DANVILLE, Va. – Officials announced Wednesday that Nick Jonas would be coming to Caesar’s Virginia in Danville on June 11 as part of a special run of performances titled “A Night with Nick.”
The limited series of shows will showcase songs from Sunday Best alongside his fan favorite tracks from his discography.
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Artist presale for “A Night with Nick” is set to begin on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. General ticket sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
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