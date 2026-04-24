Dump truck crashes into Vinton house; no injuries reported

No one was hurt after a dump truck crashed into a house in Vinton, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – No one was hurt after a dump truck crashed into a house in Vinton, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

The incident happened Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Shelbourne Avenue.

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Vinton Police worked to direct traffic, and Wood’s Towing Company removed the truck and wood chipper.