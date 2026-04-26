Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
58º
Join Insider
Trending
Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announces Virginia State Bar suspension in social media post Friday night
The Current

Local News

Roanoke’s 34th annual Pride Festival held at Elmwood Park

Char Morrison, Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 34th annual Pride Festival took place at Elmwood Park on Sunday!

The event had performances, parties, and celebrations of acceptance and love for the LGBTQ+ community. There were also plenty of local vendors, nonprofits and advocacy groups in attendance.

A major theme of this year’s celebration was making others feel confident in their true identities.

“Every single hairstylist goes to school because they want to make people feel beautiful. I want to makes people feel seen. Some people go to the salon and don’t quite get what they need. Some people to the barber shop and they don’t quite get they need, and I want to bring those two industries together so that way people can truthfully get the services that they need.”

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.