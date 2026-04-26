Roanoke’s 34th annual Pride Festival held at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – The 34th annual Pride Festival took place at Elmwood Park on Sunday!
The event had performances, parties, and celebrations of acceptance and love for the LGBTQ+ community. There were also plenty of local vendors, nonprofits and advocacy groups in attendance.
A major theme of this year’s celebration was making others feel confident in their true identities.
“Every single hairstylist goes to school because they want to make people feel beautiful. I want to makes people feel seen. Some people go to the salon and don’t quite get what they need. Some people to the barber shop and they don’t quite get they need, and I want to bring those two industries together so that way people can truthfully get the services that they need.”