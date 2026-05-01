Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A firefighter carries a drip torch as he ignites a backfire against the Hughes Fire burning along a hillside in Castaic, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order on Friday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

NFFF Weekend is May 2 and May 3. Spanberger has ordered that the flags be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

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You can read Spanberger’s entire flag order below: