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WATCH: Bath County preschooler recites the Pledge of Allegiance

WSLS 10 Digital Team

BATH CO., Va. – America’s 250th birthday is just around the corner, and the nation is gearing up to celebrate more than two centuries since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As the big day approaches, 10 News is inviting kids from across the region to show off their patriotism in “Today’s 10 News Young Patriot.”

Emmersyn Neil, age 3, preschooler at Millboro Elementary in Bath County, recited The Pledge of Allegiance and The Roar Pledge over the morning announcements for her whole school.

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