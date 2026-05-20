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Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts Special Olympics Virginia Fundraiser event Wednesday

Paul Eldert , 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosted a hot-dog fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics, Virginia.

Neighbors showed up for food, fun and the chance to dunk Sheriff Hash in the “Toss a Boss” dunk tank.

The event brought people together and raised money to support Special Olympic athletes and their families.

If you missed out on the fundraiser and want to support Special Olympics Virginia, you can find more details here.

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