WATCH: Ronald McDonald House Rebranding

ROANOKE, Va. – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia says it provides a home-away-from-home, helping families stay together while a child gets medical care in Roanoke.

The group also runs a Ronald McDonald Family Room inside Carilion Children’s Hospital, a place for adults to rest and regroup just steps from a child’s bedside.

“With our ever-changing healthcare and more and more families are coming into the Roanoke Valley to get treated, and by having the Ronald McDonald house, we have a place for families to stay,” Meredith Burrow, with the Ronald McDonald House, said.

Ronald McDonald House says it is currently meeting less than one-third of global demand and its setting a goal to double the number of families served by 2030.