WATCH: Splash Valley to open Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This Memorial Day weekend will be accompanied by the opening of Splash Valley Water Park beginning Saturday.

Staff are keeping an eye on the forecast that could present some challenges, but currently anticipate full access to visitors.

“We do advise that folks, if you’re a Roanoke County resident, you get in early on the weekends, but every day we’re open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m,” Alex North, a spokesperson for Roanoke County, said.

Following the Memorial Day weekend, Splash Valley will be open Thursday through Sunday.