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Law enforcement searching for person following Buena Vista larceny incident

10 News Digital Team

Photo of the person whose identity is sought out of Buena Vista. (Copyright 2026 by Buena Vista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is searching for the identity of a person believed to be involved in a larceny incident that occurred on Friday.

BVPD said a larceny occurred around 4 a.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Beech Avenue. The person was captured on camera, which you can find see a photo of below.

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Photo of the person whose identity is sought out of Buena Vista. (Copyright 2026 by Buena Vista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

Law enforcement is now asking those in the area to check any residential or business security cameras between the times of 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Friday for any suspicious activities or vehicles.

If you have any information regarding this individual or footage, please contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171 or email pdinfo@buenavistava.gov.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.