Law enforcement searching for person following Buena Vista larceny incident

Photo of the person whose identity is sought out of Buena Vista.

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is searching for the identity of a person believed to be involved in a larceny incident that occurred on Friday.

BVPD said a larceny occurred around 4 a.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Beech Avenue. The person was captured on camera, which you can find see a photo of below.

Recommended Videos

Photo of the person whose identity is sought out of Buena Vista. (Copyright 2026 by Buena Vista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

Law enforcement is now asking those in the area to check any residential or business security cameras between the times of 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Friday for any suspicious activities or vehicles.

If you have any information regarding this individual or footage, please contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171 or email pdinfo@buenavistava.gov.