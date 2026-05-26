WATCH: Preventing identity theft with 2026 WSLS Shred and Share

ROANOKE, Va. – You can do yourself a huge favor by preventing identity theft at this Saturday’s Shred and Share staff from the Better Business Bureau say it’s one less thing criminals can use to steal valuable information.

It is very easy to throw away items with personal information while they are still intact. That could be an account number, social security or medical records.

While they may not be necessary for you, they could be the perfect opportunity for identity theft to come about.

Officials advise checking credit accounts regularly for suspicious activity and if you do have a personal shredder, make sure it does a cross-cut to prevent reassembling information.