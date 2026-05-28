WATCH: Residents share ideas on how to improve downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – The Town of Bedford invited community members to participate in a walking tour of the town’s downtown area Wednesday night.

The tour’s goal is to give city leadership, business owners and residents an opportunity to discuss opportunities for vacant and underutilized properties, and help improve the future of downtown Bedford.

The tour is also part of a partnership with the Commonwealth Regional Council, the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and Virginia Main Street.

Community input gathered during the event will help guide continued revitalization efforts.