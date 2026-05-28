Over 3000 AEP customers in Amherst Co., surrounding counties, without power due to weather Wednesday night

Over 3000 are without power as weather continues to affect our region Wednesday evening, according to Appalachian Power Company’s outage map, with Amherst County being the most affected county.

According to the outage map, 3,570 residences are without power in Amherst as of 9:20 p.m. While 129 residences are without power in Bedford, and 84 in Lynchburg. Campbell County also has 200 residences without power.

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AEP is dealing with 4,472 power outages in the state as of 9:20 p.m.

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