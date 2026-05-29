Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider
Trending
Virginia Drought Update- How Much Did The Rain Help?
Bus hits cars in Virginia, killing 5 people and injuring 34, state police say
Northeast Roanoke residents worry connector road will permanently disrupt quiet neighborhood

Local News

Foster Facts: Important resources you may need to get started

10 News Digital Team

During National Foster Care Month, 10 News is teaming up with HopeTree Family Services to uncover the truth about foster care and highlight the urgent need for loving, stable homes for thousands of children across the state. (WSLS 10)

For the month of May, 10 News has teamed up with HopeTree Family Services to bring awareness, bust common foster myths and give resources to those who are looking to support the cause.

Below, you can find a list of important resources for those looking to support foster care.

Recommended Videos

For a full list of resources, and more Foster Facts info, click here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.