Foster Facts: Important resources you may need to get started

During National Foster Care Month, 10 News is teaming up with HopeTree Family Services to uncover the truth about foster care and highlight the urgent need for loving, stable homes for thousands of children across the state.

For the month of May, 10 News has teamed up with HopeTree Family Services to bring awareness, bust common foster myths and give resources to those who are looking to support the cause.

Below, you can find a list of important resources for those looking to support foster care.

Recommended Videos

For a full list of resources, and more Foster Facts info, click here.