Appalachian Power Plans Major Transmission Upgrades in Botetourt County, Hosts Public Open House

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Appalachian Power is moving forward with plans to upgrade its electric transmission system in Botetourt County and is inviting residents to learn more about the project during a public open house Wednesday evening.

The utility’s proposed Daleville Area Transmission Improvements Project includes upgrades to existing transmission lines and substations aimed at meeting growing electricity demand from projects such as the incoming Google data center campus, and improve electric reliability.

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According to Appalachian Power, the project would upgrade about seven miles of existing 138-kilovolt transmission line with larger-capacity wire and rebuild approximately 10 miles of transmission line by replacing both wire and structures. Most of the work would occur within or near existing rights-of-way.

The company also plans to upgrade Cloverdale, Trinity, Mount Union and Botetourt substations, construct a new substation and build about one-tenth of a mile of new transmission line.

The open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Read Mountain Middle School in Cloverdale. There will be no formal presentation, allowing residents to stop by at any time to review maps and speak directly with project representatives.

Landowners within the project area are expected to receive information packets with additional details about the proposal.

Appalachian Power plans to file an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission this summer. If approved, construction is expected to begin in fall 2027 and continue through late 2029.