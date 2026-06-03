Man arrested and charged after narcotics investigation in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had arrested a 55-year-old man following a narcotics investigation.

According to officials, on Tuesday, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop that led to the execution of a residential search warrant on Whitestone Drive following an extensive investigation into suspected criminal activity within the community.

Recommended Videos

During the investigation, deputies seized a quantity of suspected illegal narcotics, along with multiple firearms. As a result of the investigation, 55-year-old James Peebles Jr. of Lynchburg was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Virginia Code § 18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

Virginia Code § 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Virginia Code § 18.2-308.2 – Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

CCSO said the investigation remains ongoing.

,