Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider
Trending
Top 1% most dangerous in Virginia: Roanoke Co. plans upgrade for Plantation Road
In farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorse

Local News

Man arrested and charged after narcotics investigation in Campbell County

10 News Digital Team

Peebles (Courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2026)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had arrested a 55-year-old man following a narcotics investigation.

According to officials, on Tuesday, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop that led to the execution of a residential search warrant on Whitestone Drive following an extensive investigation into suspected criminal activity within the community.

Recommended Videos

During the investigation, deputies seized a quantity of suspected illegal narcotics, along with multiple firearms. As a result of the investigation, 55-year-old James Peebles Jr. of Lynchburg was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Virginia Code § 18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
  • Virginia Code § 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Virginia Code § 18.2-308.2 – Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

CCSO said the investigation remains ongoing.

,

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.