Roanoke Fire-EMS demonstrates how to be safe on the Roanoke River.

ROANOKE, Va. – Capt. Alexander Helems of Roanoke Fire-EMS points to the place where one of his fellow firefighters is walking in the water.

“It’s a big drop-off, and the farther he goes, the deeper it gets,” Helems said.

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People don’t think of the Roanoke River as deep.

You can almost always find a place to walk across in knee-deep water. But Helems says, people can be fooled.

“You’re not familiar with the area you’re at, or you’re not sure about being able to see the bottom or the river features; I’m sure it happens fast, it goes from shallow to deep really quick,” he pointed out.

We were in the area where yesterday’s drowning took place. There’s a makeshift beach with a small fire pit. Across the river hangs a well-worn rope swing. Clearly, it’s a place that draws lots of people. But how safe is it?

Firefighter Kalin Conn wore his water safety equipment to demonstrate how fast the bottom can drop away. Though you can’t tell because of his PFD (personal flotation device or life jacket) just a few feet from the rapids he was in over his head.

While the fire department demonstrated a throw rope to save a struggling swimmer, they say a long branch could help in a pinch.

Conn also demonstrated how to find an eddy on the side of the river, which can take you to shore more easily.

“An eddy is actually one of the safe areas if you get caught in fast-moving water you want to try to get to because that’s where the water is calm,” Helems said.

And if you get caught in the rapids, it’s safest to put your feet downstream to protect your body from rocks.

Helems says remember the basics too.

“There are some safety tips that you can do. One thing is don’t swim alone. Have a buddy if you’re going out so they can watch for you. And if you are going out, let somebody know where you’re go and about how long you’re gonna be out. And, if you aren’t a strong swimmer, wear a life jacket,” he said.

Helems said that while a life jacket is best, even an innertube or pool noodle is better than nothing.