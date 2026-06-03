Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office helps support Virginia Special Olympics with Torch Run Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office gave a big show of support for Special Olympics Virginia Wednesday, running seven and a half miles in support of them all while raising money.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes carrying the torch from Roanoke-Salem Plaza on Melrose Avenue Northwest and ending at Famous Anthony’s on Challenger Avenue.

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The sheriff’s office and police department say it’s more than a run, it’s a special connection they share with Special Olympics athletes.

Their goal is to raise over $2,500. If you would like to donate or need more information, click here.