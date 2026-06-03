Roanoke Higher Education Center announces retirement of Executive Director Kay Dunkley, Ed.D.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Higher Education Center announced the retirement of Executive Director Kay Dunkley, Ed.D. on Wednesday.

The RHEC issued the following statement that reads in full:

The Roanoke Higher Education Center (RHEC) today announced the retirement of Executive Director Kay Dunkley, Ed.D., who will conclude her tenure on January 1, 2027 after 10 years of dedicated service. As Agency Head of this dynamic learning hub — where 11 member institutions and five partner institutions collaborate under one roof to provide education and training to meet the Roanoke Valley’s workforce needs — Dunkley has played a vital role in expanding opportunities for students and the community. As she prepares for retirement, she looks forward to continuing her commitment to service through new professional ventures.

The Center celebrated its 25th anniversary during Dunkley’s tenure, and since its founding, more than 17,000 individuals have earned degrees, achieved industry credentials, and pursued new careers and opportunities for upward mobility. Under her leadership, an average of 800-900 individuals completed programs each year. RHEC membership from colleges, universities, and workforce agencies has remained steady during her tenure, and last year, Appalachian College of Pharmacy joined the Center to offer classes leading to a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree, addressing the shortage of pharmacists and pharmacy education in the Roanoke Valley.

“The RHEC is truly fortunate to have Kay Dunkley as its leader,” said Angela Penn, President and CEO, Total Action for Progress, and Chair of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority board of trustees. “Her dedication, vision, and steady leadership have made a lasting impact.”

“I was serving as Chair of the Authority when we hired Kay as the second Executive Director of the Roanoke Higher Education Center,” said John Edwards, former State Senator and Chair of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority board of trustees. “Throughout her tenure, Kay has provided strong leadership while working collaboratively with legislators, board members, community leaders, colleges, and workforce agencies. She has increased the Center’s visibility across the region and represented the Authority with professionalism, dedication, and integrity. Her contributions have had a lasting impact on the organization and the community we serve. She will be greatly missed.”

“Serving as Executive Director of the Roanoke Higher Education Center has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” said Dunkley. “I am deeply grateful to our board members, staff, educational partners, students, and community leaders for their collaboration and support in advancing our mission.”

During her time as Executive Director, the Center expanded its campus footprint by acquiring property from the City of Roanoke to construct the Central Walkway honoring the rich legacy of the Gainsboro community. RHEC’s campus is located within this historic neighborhood, formerly an important African American business and entertainment district. Under her leadership, the Authority purchased land from Norfolk Southern Railway to create additional student parking areas.

Dunkley activated the RHEC Foundation by recruiting new board members, hiring a Coordinator of Philanthropy, seeking contributions, setting fundraising priorities, and producing videos to highlight the programming at the RHEC. Further, Dunkley has served as an effective lobbyist while working closely with members of the General Assembly to secure new state funding to expand services, complete necessary capital projects to maintain a safe and energy-efficient facility, and serve the needs of the member institutions. She also oversaw the development of a Regional Workforce Review in Summer 2025, outlining the training gaps required to match the region’s current and future job growth. The 2026 Review will be released in June.

As RHEC prepares for this leadership transition, the board of trustees will launch a search for the organization’s next executive director.

About Kay Dunkley, Ed.D.Kay Dunkley serves as the Executive Director of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority, and she holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Radford University and a doctorate from Virginia Tech. She has served in various senior leadership positions at Virginia Tech, the Virginia Community College System, and in two public school divisions.

Dunkley serves on the board for the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and is an active participant on the Chamber’s Foundation.

Her passion is connecting the resources of an academic environment to meet the workforce training needs of the region. She is the proud mother of a daughter, Jill, and granddaughter, Meagan, and two great-grandchildren.

Roanoke Higher Education Center