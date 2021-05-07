Man charged with stabbing two elderly Asian women in San Francisco

A sign on a Muni bus advises that passengers are required to wear masks, during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – A man who allegedly stabbed two elderly women without warning at a San Francisco bus stop was charged with attempted murder in an attack that follows a number of others against Asian Americans nationwide, authorities announced Thursday.

Patrick Thompson, 54, of San Francisco also was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse for Tuesday's attack, with sentencing enhancements for great bodily injury, great bodily injury on elders and personal use of a deadly weapon, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Thompson, who has a history of mental illness, could face a potential life sentence if convicted. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Friday. A message left for the San Francisco public defender's office seeking comment about the case wasn't immediately returned after hours Thursday.

A witness told KGO-TV that the man was carrying a large knife with knuckles on the handle and without warning attacked the women as they waited for a bus on Market Street.

“The knife punctured one victim’s lungs, requiring extensive surgery,” the district attorney’s office said. “A knife had to be removed from another victim at the hospital.”

Authorities initially said the women were 65 and 84 years old and didn't immediately identify them. But a family member said the elder victim was 85-year-old Chui Fong Eng.

Victoria Eng said her grandmother was stabbed in the right arm and the blade entered her chest. She underwent successful surgery.

“We were able to visit grandma today! It was so emotional walking in and seeing her," Eng posted Thursday on a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $98,000 to cover medical expenses. “The staff have been providing exceptional care to her and extremely supportive to our family. She wants to thank everyone for their generosity and well wishes!"

