EXPLAINER: How will judge's ruling affect Chauvin sentence?

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS – Derek Chauvin could face a much harsher prison sentence after a judge found several aggravating factors in George Floyd's death.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn't breathe.

Breaking down Chauvin's potential sentence is complicated, but it starts with Minnesota statutes that call for him to be sentenced on only the most serious charge — second-degree murder, which has a maximum penalty of 40 years.

Legal experts said the practical maximum Chauvin would face is 30 years. And that's an upper limit that Judge Peter Cahill put within reach in a ruling announced Wednesday. He sided with prosecutors' arguments that Chauvin committed particular cruelty in Floyd's death and abused his authority as a police officer.

Ad

Cahill is scheduled to sentence Chauvin on June 25.

Here's a breakdown on the nuances in Minnesota sentencing and how they affect Chauvin's case:

WHY WON'T WE SEE MULTIPLE SENTENCES FOR CHAUVIN?

Because all the charges stem from one act, carried out against one person. Multiple sentences are typically handed down in cases when there are convictions for multiple victims, or multiple crimes against one victim.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad