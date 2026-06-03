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Tropical Storm Amanda is the first of the Pacific hurricane season, meteorologists say

Associated Press

Robbie Berg, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist, works at the National Hurricane Center on the first day of hurricane season, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Amanda formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, marking the first tropical cyclone of the season, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was at sea and posed no immediate threat to land.

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The Pacific hurricane season started May 15. The Atlantic hurricane season began Monday, and no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.