Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu

ROANOKE, Va. - Things just got a whole lot cheesier over at Chick-fil-A.

Starting Monday, the restaurant will offer mac and cheese as a permanent side option with any lunch, dinner, kid's meal or catering order.

The new side is the first permanent side addition since 2016 and is a classic take on the American favorite with a special blend of cheddar, parmesan and Romano that is baked in the restaurant every day.

Need something sweet to balance all that flavor?

For a limited time, Chick-fil-A will offer a frosted caramel coffee.

The drink combines cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream dessert and caramel syrup and will be available until November 9.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.