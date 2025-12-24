Assault leads to arrest, suspect suffers cardiac arrest in custody in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and subsequently suffered from cardiac arrest while being taken into custody in Lynchburg on Wednesday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to reports of an assault on the 500 block of 5th Street around 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect involved in the incident.

Officers said they attempted to take a 38-year-old man into custody, and a struggle ensued. During the encounter, officers used a taser to apprehend the suspect.

Authorities said they then took the man into custody; however, he soon began suffering from cardiac arrest. Medical aid was given to the man, and he regained a pulse.

LPD said the suspect was transported by the Lynchburg Fire Department to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he currently remains.

This incident is now being investigated by Virginia State Police, in accordance with protocol.

The police department is also asking anyone with information regarding the assault to contact LPD at (434) 847-1602.