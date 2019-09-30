Sen. Mark Warner on President Trump's 'assault' on the whistleblower process

ROANOKE, Va. - Mark Warner (D), U.S. senator for Virginia, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about President Trump's comments and reaction to the whistleblower complaint.

The complaint alleges President Trump abused his power "to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and that the White House took steps to cover it up. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. A rough transcript released by the White House shows Trump pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his potential 2020 political rival, and his son, Hunter Biden.

President Trump allegedly likened the whistleblower to a spy and said, "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now," according to audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

In a thread, Warner posted, "This President's comments about 'spies and treason' and 'what we used to do in the old days' are totally unacceptable..."

In another tweet, he wrote, "This is one of those country-over-party moments. We should all be able to agree that this assault on the whistleblower process from the President and his allies needs to end immediately."