WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden announces some key nominees, appointees

President-elect Joe Biden introduced key members of his foreign policy and national security team on Tuesday afternoon.

He was joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as well as their nominees and appointments:

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN Ambassador

Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Each person made brief remarks.