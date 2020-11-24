WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden announces some key nominees, appointees

President-elect Joe Biden introduced key members of his foreign policy and national security team on Tuesday afternoon.
President-elect Joe Biden announces key appointments, nominees
He was joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as well as their nominees and appointments:
Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security
Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN Ambassador
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor
John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
Each person made brief remarks.