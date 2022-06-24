This is what abortion protests look like in Washington D.C. right now

Thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

Protests outside of the Supreme Court immediately erupted following the controversial decision, with people from both sides of the issue letting their voices be heard.

Thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Abortion-rights activist react after the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Anti-abortion activists react to the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A journalist reports near a crowd of abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Capitol Police dressed in riot gear watch as activists react to the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Anti-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Activists with "Rise Up 4 Abortion" demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Decisions are expected in 13 more cases before the end of the Court's current session. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Abortion rights activists react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Anti-abortion activists celebrate in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

People argue following the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to abortion-rights activists after the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)