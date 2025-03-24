What to know about Wisconsin's Supreme Court race

Election worker Mike Quieto with the city of Madison puts out voting signs near the state Capitol ahead of polls opening for the first day of early voting in the race for state Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

Wisconsin's upcoming Supreme Court race is just entering its final stretch and it's already breaking records as the most expensive judicial election in the nation's history. The April 1 contest between liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel has drawn millions of dollars in outside money — most notably from billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading the administration’s efforts to dramatically slash the size of the federal government.

As the first election since Donald Trump returned to the White House and unleashed his agenda on the country, the race will serve as a crucial early barometer of how voters are feeling about his second term — testing the mood of the electorate and the enthusiasm of both parties in a critical battleground state.

Here’s what to know about the race:

What's at stake?

The April 1 election will determine whether liberals maintain control of the state's highest court as it prepares to rule on a series of high-profile cases, including one involving the validity of a 1849 law that would effectively outlaw abortion, and others involving public sector unions ′ collective bargaining rights and voting rules.

The makeup of the court could have major implications for the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election in the battleground state.

The court could, for instance, hear challenges to the state’s congressional maps, which could theoretically swing the balance of power in Washington if they are redrawn considerably.

But beyond local issues, the race is serving as an early test of Democratic enthusiasm heading into the midterm elections — as well as how Republicans will perform without Trump on the ballot

It’s also providing a preview of how both parties may position themselves in elections next year. Republicans have focused on Trump and his agenda, while Democrats have tried to turn the race into a referendum on Musk, whom polling shows is unpopular in the state.

How much money has been spent?

Nearly $67 million has already been spent the race, according to a tally by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. That breaks the previous record, which was set in 2023 when candidates and outside groups spent more than $51 million in the last Wisconsin Supreme Court race that became a referendum on abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The biggest spender, by far, has been Musk. Groups funded by the world's richest man have so far spent more than $13 million to boost Schimel’s candidacy, according to the Brennan Center, with plans to spend around $20 million total.

Crawford has also also received her own support from billionaires, including philanthropist George Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

How are both side running?

For supporters of Schimel, the Republican-backed candidate and former Republican attorney general, it's all about Trump. Conservatives have cast the race as a chance for the president's loyal supporters to back him once more, ensure his agenda is enacted and push back against liberal judges they accuse of working to stymie his plans.

Mailers from Musk’s America PAC, for instance, feature photographs of the president and plead that, “President Donald Trump needs your vote." Others warn that “Liberal Susan Crawford will stop President Trump’s agenda.”

Schimel, who was endorsed by Trump on Friday night, has also aligned himself with the president. He posed recently with a giant Trump inflatable and joined the president’s eldest son on stage at a get-out-the-vote rally.

Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping to channel their voters’ outrage and anger by casting the race as an opportunity opportunity to stand up to Musk.

Crawford repeatedly invoked Musk during a recent debate, going as far as to refer to her opponent as “Elon Schimel.” The state Democratic Party has branded the race “The People v. Musk” and has hosted a series of anti-Musk town halls, including one featuring former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

“Don’t let Elon buy the Supreme Court,” read billboards that depict Musk as Schimel’s puppeteer.

Who is expected to win?

Both sides say the race is extremely close and will depend on who can best turn out their voters in an off-year so soon after a presidential race.

Wisconsin is one of the nation's evenly divided states. Trump won by less than a percentage point, or fewer than 30,000 votes.

In 2023, the conservative candidate lost by more than 10 points, putting liberals in charge of the court for the first time in 15 years.