Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider

Politics

A Reflecting Pool that has long enticed visitors now gains police scrutiny under Trump

Steven Sloan

Associated Press

1 / 20
Signs are posted on a chain link fence around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A maintenance vehicle, right, with a pool skimmer net in the back moves along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Air Force veteran David Stanton takes a photo of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial from behind a chain link fence Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A maintenance vehicle carrying a pool skimmer net in the back moves along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Personnel, lower left, work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool near the base of the Lincoln Memorial, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Personnel work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool near the base of the Lincoln Memorial, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
People, lower left, work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool near the base of the Lincoln Memorial, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A person holds a cell phone high to take a photo of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial from behind a chain link fence Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Kevin Conley looks through a chain link fence at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
David Boczar photographs the Lincoln Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool from a window at the top of the Washington Monument, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Washington Monument, reflected in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, is seen behind a chain link fence Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Lincoln Memorial is reflected in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
People walk along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
FILE - People wade in the Reflecting Pool during the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - Washington residents Nanette Witter helps her younger sister, Dorinda, as they skate on Washington's frozen Reflecting Pool with the Lincoln Memorial in the background, on Jan. 10, 1968. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)
FILE - Many supporters of the Poor People's Campaign wade into the Reflecting Pool during the Solidarity Day program at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington June 19, 1968. (AP Photo)
FILE - Martin Zich, of Prague, Czech Republic, wades out of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington after going in to take photographs, May 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - The Lincoln Memorial is visible as Dan DeMocker, of Tacoma Park, Md., slides pieces of ice toward his family as he ice skates on the frozen Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
A worker uses a a pool skimmer net at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Signs are posted on a chain link fence around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON – The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is many things.

Murky. Peaceful. Stinky. The backdrop for protests, vigils, celebrations and stunning sunrise photos. Beset by gnats and algae. Scenery for a run. A key part of the capital's carefully designed monumental core. The location of an iconic scene in “Forrest Gump.”

Recommended Videos

One thing it's generally not: a strictly enforced police zone.

Entering the pool has always been illegal, but, in general, the most someone wading into the water might expect is a direction from a police officer to get out.

But that has changed since President Donald Trump insisted last weekend, without providing evidence, that vandals were responsible for damage to the pool's liner, undermining his renovation efforts after he blamed previous presidents for ignoring deterioration. Court documents filed this week show that the National Park Service reported to the U.S. Park Police a June 9 incident in which a sharp knife or razor cut the pool’s new liner.

National Guard members and Park Police have patrolled the deck around the pool. The Associated Press verified that one man was arrested after touching the already-peeling paint. He said he wanted to examine the new coating, briefly touching a still-attached chunk, then letting go shortly after a park worker told him to. At one point this week, crews were seen adding fencing near the area, which the administration attributed to preparations for July Fourth celebrations.

Here’s a look at photos of how people have interacted with the Reflecting Pool over the years.

The scrutiny belies the fact that the Reflecting Pool has always been enticing to visitors.

During the Poor People's Campaign in 1968, the pool offered relief from the summer heat.

And during the bitter cold of winter, it has become an unlikely urban skating rink.

Now, it is home to mobile surveillance towers and increased law enforcement foot patrols, while the hum of nanobubblers punctuates the June air.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.