Keep the Umbrella Handy this Weekend!

Level 1/5, Marginal Risk (WSLS 2026)

Roanoke – A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place across the region today. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, we are anticipating a few stronger isolated storms that could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours during the afternoon and evening.

Storms Arrive this Afternoon (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling in around lunchtime, and becoming more widespread throughout the afternoon. Storms will move west to east, with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning potential before activity tapers off tonight.

Level 1/5, Marginal Risk (WSLS 2026)

A limited severe weather threat continues into Sunday, although coverage will be lower than Saturday. The majority of the risk is over areas of Lynchburg and Southside. Most locations west of the Roanoke valley stay dry for much of the day, but an isolated afternoon or evening storm could briefly become strong.

5% Significant Wind Risk (WSLS)

Damaging wind remains the primary concern with any stronger storms that could develop Sunday. The overall threat is low, but a few storms may still produce isolated gusts capable of downing small branches or causing minor impacts.

Stormy Weekend, Heat Next Week. (WSLS 2026)

Storm chances gradually decrease as we exit the weekend. Temperatures climb well above average into the upper 90s by the middle and end of next week. Heat will become the biggest weather story after the weekend storms move out!