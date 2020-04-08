Shenandoah National Park now closed due to coronavirus concerns

LURAY, Va. – Shenandoah National Park is now closed until further notice.

The National Park Service received a letter from Virginia’s Rappahannock Rapidan Health District recommending the full closure of the park on Wednesday.

While the park is closed, both Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through.

The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provide updates on the park website: https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm.