68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

68ºF

Virginia

Shenandoah National Park now closed due to coronavirus concerns

Park now closed until further notice

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Shenandoah National Park, Coronavirus
In this Oct. 6, 2001, file photo, viewers look out on autumn foliage from an overlook in Shenandoah National Park south of Front Royal. Va. A group of state attorneys general on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 urged the National Park Service to scrap its proposal to more than double the entrance fee at 17 popular national parks. (AP Photo/Robert Meyers, File)
In this Oct. 6, 2001, file photo, viewers look out on autumn foliage from an overlook in Shenandoah National Park south of Front Royal. Va. A group of state attorneys general on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 urged the National Park Service to scrap its proposal to more than double the entrance fee at 17 popular national parks. (AP Photo/Robert Meyers, File) (AP 2006)

LURAY, Va. – Shenandoah National Park is now closed until further notice.

The National Park Service received a letter from Virginia’s Rappahannock Rapidan Health District recommending the full closure of the park on Wednesday.

While the park is closed, both Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass-through.

The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and provide updates on the park website: https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/alerts.htm.

Shenandoah National Park Will Temporarily Close Luray, Virginia – The National Park Service (NPS) received a letter...

Posted by Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: