Relatives request temporary removal of Arthur Ashe memorial in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Relatives of Arthur Ashe have requested that the statue of the Black tennis legend be temporarily removed from Monument Ave. due to safety concerns.

According to a family spokesperson quoted by NBC 12, the family made the request due to recent unrest in the city sparked by the death of George Floyd.

David Harris, Ashe’s nephew, told NBC 12 that he wanted the statue removed until there was no longer a threat of it being defaced.

Arthur Ashe monument vandalized in Richmond, Virginia, on June 17, 2020 (NBC12)

Last month, someone painted “WLM,” white lives matter, on the statue. The family says they also fear the statue becoming a target since it is the only other monument left standing, other than the Robert E. Lee Memorial.

Harris told NBC 12 that there are no specifics on when the city can take down the memorial, if at all.

City officials say that the temporary removal is still being considered.