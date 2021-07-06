Virginia ABC stores are starting to stop selling low-alcohol products

This April 15, 2010 file photo shows a liquor display at an ABC store in Richmond, Va.

A state law that goes into effect next year is already starting to be put into place at some Virginia ABC stores.

While SB 1428, which has ABC stores stopping selling spirits-based drinks consisting of 7.5% or less alcohol by volume that were not manufactured in Virginia, WHSV reports some stores are already making the change.

“There are times when products are deemed appropriate for grocery stores, based on their ingredients, whether they’re malt-beverage-based or wine-based. In this instance, they’re spirits-based; however, they are a lower alcohol by volume,” Eddie Wirt, ABC Chief Communications and Research Officer, told the television station based out of Harrisonburg, Virginia. “Historically, ABC has sold products that are at higher proof-points.”

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Many customers won’t notice a difference as Wirt told WHSV that the plan is to replace the removed drinks with similar ones of a higher proof.