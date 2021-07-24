Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing Virginia woman last seen in Charlottesville

Authorities report that Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14.

LURAY, Va. (AP) – A search is underway in the Shenandoah National Park for a Virginia woman who’s been missing for over a week.

The National Park Service is leading efforts to find Julia Christine Devlin, a 55-year-old University of Virginia economics department lecturer who was last seen in Charlottesville July 14, news outlets reported.

Security footage showed Devlin’s car entering the park late on July 14, park officials have said. Her sedan was found wrecked and abandoned July 17 on Skyline Drive in the southern part of the park.

Canine teams and officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were assisting in the search, The Daily Progress reported. Volunteers were not being recruited.

UVA spokesman Brian Coy told TV station WVIR the university is hoping for her safe return and encourages anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Devlin is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 150 pounds with dark blonde hair.