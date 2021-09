Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that the U.S. flag and the Virginia state flag be flown at half-staff in honor of victims who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Northam’s order is in respect of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks against the United States at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania 20 years ago.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 11 and remain at half-staff until sunset.