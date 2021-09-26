Central Shenandoah Health District in Staunton offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible

(Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STAUNTON, Va. – The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will soon begin providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those eligible, effective immediately.

This move is in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration. Eligible people for the booster shot include:

Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions

Adults age 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider

With the booster shots not being authorized yet for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, this recommendation only applies to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster.

On Sept. 30 from noon to 6 p.m., CSHD will host a clinic at the James Madison University Convocation Center for people to receive their booster shots.

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments can be made at vase.vdh.virginia.gov. In addition, eligible individuals can receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at any of CSHD’s local health department clinics.

“We have the capacity to deliver boosters to all eligible persons in our health district, and we have plans in place for district-wide distribution,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “Should more individuals become eligible, or should we receive additional guidance for the other authorized COVID-19 vaccines, we are capable of scaling up these clinics.”

To learn more, visit VDH’s website and CDC’s website. If you would like help scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call your local health department or email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.