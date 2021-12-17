Bodies found in Fairfax and Harrisonburg may link to a serial killer, police say

The shopping cart pictured above was located in an isolated wooded area near where human remains were found on Wednesday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Police in northern Virginia may have found evidence of a serial killer after finding human remains earlier this week.

Authorities discovered human remains Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.

Since August, the bodies of four victims have been found across Virginia, according to police.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner scheduled a news conference for Friday at 1:15 p.m. to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a 35-year-old man, from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in the city.

Ad

Authorities have said the man is also being investigated in the disappearance of a woman in Southeast Washington.

Officials have not said whether the man is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.