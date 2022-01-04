Missing Appalachian Trail hiker last seen in southern Shenandoah National Park

Britney Pulley was last spotted hiking north on the Appalachian Trail on Dec. 24, 2021, from McCormick Gap.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding an Appalachian Trail hiker last seen more than a week ago on Christmas Eve.

Britney Pulley was last spotted hiking north from McCormick Gap, which is about 2.5 miles north of the southernmost entrance to Shenandoah National Park off of Interstate 64.

Pulley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She may be wearing a black coat, a navy beanie and black gloves, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities also believe that she may have a blue/gray Ozark Trail 1-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack and a WACOOL hydration pack. (See images of those below)

Items that Britney Pulley may have with her. (Shenandoah National Park)

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422 or send the park an email at SHEN_Communicatoins@nps.gov.